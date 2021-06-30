Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,265 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,265 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

