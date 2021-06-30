Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,263 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,099,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

