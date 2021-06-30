Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 137,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

