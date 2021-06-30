Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,059 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,000. Amgen comprises 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.28. 67,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,948. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

