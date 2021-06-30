Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $634.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.38 and a 12 month high of $639.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.