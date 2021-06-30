Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 278.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,807 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 1,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,713. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

