Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $13.75 Million Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the period. iCAD makes up 3.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 2.59% of iCAD worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iCAD by 44.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $432.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. Equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.