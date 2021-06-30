Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 1.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

