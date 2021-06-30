Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,546,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

