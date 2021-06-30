Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of 89bio worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

