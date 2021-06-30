Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 57,082 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,082 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,503. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.