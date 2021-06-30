Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Trading 9.8% Higher

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.