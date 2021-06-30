Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 3.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Parsons by 161.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 45.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

