Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lifted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,536. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

