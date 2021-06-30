PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3,248.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $290.40 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.