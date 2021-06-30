Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.62% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGC has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

