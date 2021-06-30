Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Insider Russel Pillemer Purchases 15,809 Shares

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Russel Pillemer bought 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,267.14 ($14,476.53).
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.
Pengana International Equities Company Profile
