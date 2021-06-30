Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Insider Russel Pillemer Purchases 15,809 Shares

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Russel Pillemer bought 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,267.14 ($14,476.53).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Pengana International Equities Company Profile

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

