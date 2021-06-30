Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.00. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $897.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

