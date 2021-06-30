Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 464,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

