PEPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $157,022.06 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $157,022.06 and approximately $160.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,556,094 coins and its circulating supply is 45,315,923 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

