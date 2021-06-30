Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 44,098 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,175,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,537,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 679,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.22 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

