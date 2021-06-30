Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.
PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
