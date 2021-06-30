Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

