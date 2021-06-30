Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $686,000.

OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

