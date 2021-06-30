Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

