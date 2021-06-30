Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

