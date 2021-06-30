Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.63% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAII shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FAII opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

