Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 338,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.80% of Dune Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,371,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

DUNE stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

