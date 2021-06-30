Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABGI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,678,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,220,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.