Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 371,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLAHU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at about $20,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

