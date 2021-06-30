Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $438,000.

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

