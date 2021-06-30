Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47,950.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £479.50 ($626.47) and last traded at £477.66 ($624.07), with a volume of 587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £478 ($624.51).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of £471.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, with a total value of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

