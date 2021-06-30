Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,834. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

