PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 5,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

