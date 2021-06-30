Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

PFE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 378,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.