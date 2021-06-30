Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 166,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

