Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 26,040 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,806. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,494,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

