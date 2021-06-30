Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $856,409.19 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $856,409.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,368,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $12,979.60.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

