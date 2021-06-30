Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.39.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.