Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 32,075 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 367,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 400,581 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

