PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 232,941 shares traded.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.12.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,762,382 shares of company stock worth $3,599,200. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

