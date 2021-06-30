PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE PNI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

