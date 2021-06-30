Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

CFFN stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.