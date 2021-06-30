Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00006914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $435.60 million and $2.22 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00138656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00182770 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 697.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,463,439 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

