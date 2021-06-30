Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $20,075,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

