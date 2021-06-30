Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Plexus were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

