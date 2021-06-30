Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

