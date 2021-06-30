Polkadot One Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $15.66 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $16.38 or 0.00045799 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00178910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.33 or 1.00014830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00835896 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,086,808,580 coins and its circulating supply is 956,084,424 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.