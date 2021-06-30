Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Polymath has a market cap of $100.51 million and $1.83 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars.

