Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.94 ($122.28).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €94.32 ($110.96) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.41.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

