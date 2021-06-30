Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Portland General Electric worth $56,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

